Richard W. “Rick” Poppa

COTTAGE GROVE – Richard W. “Rick” Poppa, age 57, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on April 17, 1962, in Madison, the son of Francis Poppa Jr. and Judith (Neu) Poppa. Rick graduated from LaFollette High School in 1980. He married the love of his life, Karen Hayden on Oct. 14, 1995, in Cottage Grove.

Rick enjoyed coaching youth football and baseball. His greatest passion was mentoring youth and young adults in various sports and everyday life. He loved throwing darts and competed at the state and national level in Las Vegas. His team took 1st, 2nd and 3rd place at state on multiple occasions throughout the years. Rick enjoyed playing softball, bowling, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved cheering for the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers.

Rick and Karen loved spending time with family and friends on many adventures, including camping, biking, attending sporting events and family vacations. They were up for any adventure that came their way.

In Rick’s final few weeks, he was able to attend the Rolling Hills Sportsman’s Club Banquet with his close and dear friends, Bill, Brian and Josh. He was also able to enjoy a cookout, with his many “adopted” kids at home.

Richard is survived by his wife, Karen; mother, Judith; sister, Catherine (Andrew) Harrison; mother-in-law, Doris Hayden; brothers-in-law, David (Kay) Hayden and Steven (Kris) Hayden; sisters-in-law, Valerie (Richard) Duerkop, Cheryl Hayden and Karen (Poppa) Flom; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his children, Amanda Brindle and Austin Poppa; father, Francis Jr.; brothers, Jeffery Poppa and James Poppa; father-in-law, Gilbert Hayden; sister-in-law, Chrissy Poppa; and niece, Melisa Hayden.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

The family wishes to thank Michelle Hicklin for her compassionate care, UW Oncology doctors and nurses, Agrace HospiceCare, and family and friends for all their help and care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

