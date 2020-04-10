Richard W. Mack

Richard W. Mack, age 83, passed away on April 8 2020 at his residence in WestPoint Township unexpectedly with his loving wife by his side.

He was born at home in Roxbury on July 5, 1936 to the late John and Ella (Lamberty) Mack. Rich attended St. Norbert’s Catholic School through the eighth grade before going to work on the family farm and later the Ralph Ryan farm. He enlisted in the Army National Guard and served for five years, six months and eight days prior to the Cold War. While spending time in the reserves he saved the life of a fellow reservist in a 1957 car accident and rescued Herbert Frey, then 20 from drowning after their car left the highway and fell 85 feet into a pond. There were three passengers and the driver; one passenger died. Richard, Herbert and Art Pape survived. Richard told this story to very few people but all who remember will never forget his quiet act of heroism.

Rich was united in marriage to Trula Schoepp on July 7, 1960 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lodi. After his deployment from the National Guard at Ft. Bragg in North Carolina, they returned to Roxbury where Rich worked as a Milk Truck Driver for Vernon Kippley. He later started a career with Consumer Cooperative as a home heating gas delivery driver working for over 51 years. Rich was a member of St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Roxbury for over 60 years, enjoyed singing with the choir and was a 4th Degree Knight and Member of the BlackHawk Chapter of the K.C.’s.

Rich and Trula made their home on the shore of Fish Lake for over 60 years before recently having to move in the fall of 2019 due to the rising waters; there they enjoyed fishing and spending time with their family. Rich enjoyed all sports, especially bowling. Richard spent many Monday nights at Rivera Bowl, where he bowled on a league with his youngest son Wally and brother Donald and looked forward to a good Korbel old fashioned made by the bar staff at the bowling alley ( thank you Carmella and Sharon). He also enjoyed gambling, and supporting his two grandsons sporting events.

He is survived by his loving wife, Trula; two sons, Gary Mack and Wally (Amber) Mack and their two sons, Noah and Elijah; step brother, Don (Carol Marie) Mack, brother Rolland (Joan) Mack; sisters, Kathleen (Jim) O’Day, Anita Clemmens, Phyllis (Tom) Ziegler. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Meisel; a step brother Carl Lochner, step sister Elaine Bradbury and a brother, Robert Mack.

A private service will be held with burial in St. Norbert’s Cemetery, Roxbury. A celebration of Rich’s Life will be held at a later date.

