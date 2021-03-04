Richard W. Buckingham

Richard W. Buckingham, 71, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021.

Richard was born on January 29, 1950 in Fort Atkinson, son of the late Walter and Lucille (Hartwig) Buckingham Sr.

Richard is survived by his brother, Walter (Cheryll) Buckingham Jr. and sister, Sandy (Wayne) Dallman.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and Roger Buckingham.

Following his wishes, no service will be held.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

