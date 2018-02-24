Richard S. Zakrzewski

Richard S. Zakrzewski, age 75, of Tomahawk, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Feb.18, 2018, at his home.

He was born on April 28, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Richard and Helen (Krygier) Zakrzewski. Richard graduated from Don Bosco High School and UW-Milwaukee. He married Barbara Kienzle on Sept. 5, 1964, in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Milwaukee. Rich retired from Northwestern Mutual Life after 38 years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Tomahawk. Rich enjoyed fishing and woodworking, suduko and crossword puzzles, reading and was a life learner. He was also an avid Badger fan. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Rich is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Barb; three daughters, Patti (Greg) Blindauer, Mary (Michael) Kopp, Carole (Eric) Hahm; three granddaughters, Katie Hahm, Aimee (Nick Mack) Hahm, Sarah Kopp; grandson, Joey Kopp; three brothers, Bob (Minnie) Zakrzewski, John (Nancy) Zakrzewski, Gene Zakrzewski; sister, Judy Krygier; brother-in-law, Ken Ponec. Rich is further survived by numerous relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua Kopp; and sister, Helen Ponec.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St, Monona, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 3, 2018, with his brother-in-law, Father Jerome Kienzle presiding. Burial will be held at Town of Dunn Burying Ground. Visitation will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 3, 2018.

Memorials may be made to Joshua James Kopp Scholarship Fund or to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Tomahawk.

