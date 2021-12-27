Richard “Ricky” Merlin Thompson

by Obituaries

Richard Merlin “Ricky” Thompson age 49, of Monroe, died peacefully on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital due to complications from Covid-19.

He was born on November 27, 1972 in Monroe, the son of Richard L. and Connie (Becker) Thompson. Rick was a member of the Monroe Moose Lodge and enjoyed bowling on the moose bowling team on Monday nights. Rick’s father taught him how to bowl and he always texted his mother with his scores. He had many 200 games. Because of Ricky’s disability, life was hard for him. It was challenging to get jobs as he was treated cruelly and often bullied. He was blessed to meet the love of his life, Jessica Edge. Rick will fondly be remembered as kind, good hearted, and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his mother, Connie Thompson; two sisters, Carrie Thompson (Dan Holst), Corrie Gilbertson; fiancée, Jessica Edge; four nephews, Jacob, Austin, Hunter, Jaxson; nieces, Katlyn and Rheonna. Ricky was loved by many aunts and uncles including Rodger Thompson who was very special and did so much.

He was preceded in death by his father; paternal grandparents, Merlin Thompson and Mayona Johnson; and maternal grandparents, Rodney and Virginia Becker.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in Adams Cemetery, rural Argyle.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.