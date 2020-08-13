Richard “Rick” L. Nesvacil

Richard “Rick” Nesvacil Jr, age 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 8, 2020.

Born on May 27, 1957, to Richard (Sr.) and Lillian (Wachter) Nesvacil, he grew up in Middleton and graduated from Middleton High School in 1975. During his youth, he enjoyed choir, football, and life on the lake with family and friends.

Rick held numerous positions in the field of hospitality and was a favorite bartender for many years at The Wonder Bar, where he met patrons with a drink and a smile. He later worked at Madison Taxi where he enjoyed a successful 20-year career as General Manager before his retirement in 2019. He thoroughly enjoyed the people he worked with and was always the first one to lend a helping hand. In his free time, he enjoyed many social activities, especially bowling leagues where he recorded a perfect 300 game.

Rick married Sue Flint on October 8, 1999. During their marriage, they enjoyed many trips together, especially to racetracks and lighthouses across the country. Rick had a love for music and especially enjoyed Garth Brooks concerts with his son, Keegan. He also cherished his time spent as Grandpa supporting Amiah and Taylor in their activities daily.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; his son, Keegan (Kelly) Nesvacil of Middleton; his sister Vicki (Phil) Langteau of Oregon; his niece, Alison Langteau of Oregon; his step-daughter, Jessica Flint of Sauk City; and two grandchildren, Amiah and Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles, and his grandparents.

A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Rick leaves behind a legacy of kindness, compassion and generosity. He was a supporter and great friend to all.

There will be a Celebration of Rick’s Life for his family, friends and colleagues from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, August 19th, at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water Street, Sauk City.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal shelter of your choice.