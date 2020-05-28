Richard “Rick” Beck

MADISON-On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Rick Beck, age 67, passed away peacefully on his 47th wedding anniversary to Deb.

Rick was a proud veteran who was an Honor Flight volunteer for many years. He kept active by running, biking and hiking. For many years he was a passionate Wisconsin sports fan. Rick was a wine enthusiast and could be counted on to have the right vintage for any special or everyday occasion. Next to Deb, the love of Rick’s life was their niece, Nina Skye.

No memorial service will be held.

Contributions in Rick’s memory may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin secondharvestmadison.org and Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund heartlandhospicefund.org

The Beck Family would like to thank the Heartland Hospice Team for their care, love and compassion in Rick’s final days. Rick and Deb appreciated all the visits and prayers from family and friends.

Rick-rest in peace with Warren Z. and all others that have passed before you.

