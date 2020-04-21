Richard “Rich” J. DiSalvo

Madison- Richard “Rich” J. DiSalvo, 72 of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2020 after a brief illness.

Rich was born to Samuel and Catherine (Falci) DiSalvo on Sept. 6, 1947 in Madison, WI. He grew up in the Italian Greenbush neighborhood attending St. Josephs grade school and graduating from Central High School in 1965. After graduation, Rich enlisted in the Marines in which he served during the Vietnam war. He was a decorated member of his unit receiving the Bronze Star with combat V for exceptional valor in the line of duty. Upon returning home, Rich attended Madison Business College.

Rich’s parents owned and operated the Villa Tap on State until it closed in 1978. At that time, Rich and his partner of 40+ years, Donald; (Hondo) Harris opened up the Villa Tap on Packers Avenue. In 1982, Rich and Hondo with the help of their new partner William Bissett expanded their business interests by acquiring the Main Depot located on W. Main Street in Madison.

Rich enjoyed life, while in business he met and became friends with many that have become lifelong friends. Rich was a big supporter of UW athletics especially the 1990 Hockey team and many of those players are still in his daily life.

Rich was an avid sportsman and loved to hunt which he was able to enjoy at his home located in the middle of 50 acres surrounded by woods. This is where Rich lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed the peacefulness and quiet of the outdoors. In his later years when Wisconsin got cold, he would retreat to Ambergris Caye in Belize, were he would soak up the sun and rum for a couple months.

Rich is survived his son and best friend Zachary (Rayanna) and will be missed deeply by his longtime partner and companion in life, Karen Deyoe.

Rich is further survived by his sister Marlene (Mike) Bachus, brother Denny (Nan) Disalvo, Karen’s children, Nicole (Joel) Snorek, Matthew (Andrea) Deyoe and Christina Deyoe, Karen’s grandchildren, Ryan, Taylor, Logan and Aubrey, along with many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Zach’s mom, Cindy (David) Zink and their children Dylan and Hannah.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Samuel (John) DiSalvo.

We would like to thank our family, friends and Agrace Hospice for all their help and support during this difficult time.

Due to the COVID19, a celebration of Rich’s life will be held at a later date.

