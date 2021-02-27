Richard Reynolds

Richard T. Reynolds, 74, of Monroe, died on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Azura Memory Care in Monroe.

Dick was born on October 29, 1946 in Madison, the son of Thomas and Mary Kay (Egan) Reynolds. He was a 1966 graduate of East High School in Madison where he lived and worked until moving to Monroe in July, 1990. He married Terri Treuthardt on September 19, 1990 in New Glarus. He owned and operated DD Construction in Monroe for several years until retiring in November, 2011. Dick loved motorcycling and rode all his life. He was a member of the C.C. Riders for 44 years.

He is survived by his wife, Terri Reynolds; three children, Justina Reynolds, Justin Reynolds, Nick Michaelis; 17 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; his siblings, Sharon Sietes, Mary Maly, Tony (Bette) Reynolds, Joan (Don) Walters; several nieces and nephews; and his Sheltie, Gus. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; a step-son, James “Jim” Bergemann; and a brother-in-law, Carl Maly.

