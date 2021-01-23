Richard O’Brion

Site staff by Site staff

COLUMBUS–Richard “Dick” O’Brion age 80 of Columbus, WI was called home by the Lord. He peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Dick was born to Lester and Fanny (Janzovnik) O’Brion of Fall River, WI. He was a Fall River High School graduate. Dick worked for many years doing industrial maintenance. Dick was a loving father and grandfather to his five children and eight grandchildren. To his children, Dick was a confidant, supporter, encourager, but most of all, comic relief. To his grandchildren, Dick was a source of candy, cookies and tall tales. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and relished in their mischievous deeds, considering them payback. Dick was well-liked, kind, loving and compassionate. He loved to laugh, tease, play cards and enjoy life.

A special thank you to Dr. Rolf, Dr. Sam Poser, and the Poser Clinic nurses and staff for the special care, compassion, and treatment provided to Dick over the years. The family would also like to thank the nursing staff at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus for their care and compassionate support.

A Richard O’Brion Memorial Fund has been created at the Farmer’s and Merchant’s Union Bank in Columbus. The fund is to create a garden space in Rich’s memory for the senior residents of the Santa Maria Apartments in Columbus, WI.

Inurnment will be in the Fountain Prairie Cemetery, Fall River. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. We encourage you to please share your online condolences with Dick’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.