Richard Neil “Dick” Halvorsen

COTTAGE GROVE – Richard Neil “Dick” Halvorsen, age 81, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 24, 1938, in Madison, the son of Clarence and Ellen (Raye) Halvorsen.

Dick graduated from Madison East High School then joined the U.S. Army. He married Sabra (Gaskill) in Augusta, Ga., on June 22, 1963, and together they raised two sons. They were united in marriage for 57 beautiful years. Family meant the world to Dick. He and Sabra loved to go out dancing. They also enjoyed traveling to Georgia to spend time with family. If given the chance, Dick was always up for a trip to Culvers. Dick worked for Webcrafters for 45 years before retiring in 2005.

Dick was a huge sports fan. He loved watching the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers play. He was also a member of the IOOB for many years along with the ABC, American Bowling Congress and the American Legion Post No. 501. He was an avid bowler, golfer and enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball along with many other sports.

Dick is survived by wife, Sabra; two sons, Randy (Teresa) and Daniel (Katie); grandson, Kalec Halvorsen; five granddaughters, Kayla Halvorsen, Brianna Halvorsen, Sarina Halvorsen, Venicia Palacios and Carina Halvorsen; sister, Shirley Sorenson; sister-in-law, Dorothy Halvorsen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean Condon; brother, Clarence “Bud” Halvorsen; and two brothers-in-law, Bill Condon and Bob Sorenson.

A private family service will be held.

Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Dick’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on Watch Webcast link at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Friends and family may visit drive-through style from the comfort and safety of your car at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at SSM Health Home Care, SSM Hospice, William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital and the staff on the 5th floor at St. Mary’s Hospital for the care that they have shown to Dick and the rest of the family during this difficult time.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

