Richard John Pankow

Site staff by Site staff

Richard (Dick) Pankow, age 82, of Poynette/Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2020.

Richard was born on October 15, 1937 in Madison, WI, the son of Oscar and Genieve (Lester) Pankow. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, organic gardener and outdoorsmen. He started the recycling bill which is now mandatory for most cities. He also started the “Poynette Bow Hunter’s Club” over 40 years ago. Dick retired from the Iron Worker’s Local #383 in Madison, which he was a member of since August of 1966 and remained as a “Lifetime” Member. He loved the outdoors and spent many days by Lake Wisconsin, at his Poynette home and visiting his dear friend Dave Wietzba, at his lakeside home.

Dick is survived by his children, Christine (Dan Gordon) Pankow, Wendi Olson and Kurt Pankow as well as his 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and many brothers and sisters.