Richard J. Sarles

Richard J. Sarles age 85, of Rockford, IL, formerly of Monroe, died on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Swedish American Hospital in Rockford.

Richard was born on August 27, 1935 in Madison, the son of the late Frederick Jerome and Sylvia Alma (Fried) Sarles. He attended Monroe schools through 11th grade and graduated from high school in Tacoma, WA. He then returned to Monroe and attended Green County Teachers College. He entered the U.S. Air Force on May 2, 1961 and was honorably discharged on Jan. 12, 1962. Richard was employed at the Barber-Colman Co. in Loves Park, IL for 31 years before retiring in 1995. Following his retirement, Richard enjoyed volunteering as a Reader for the Blind on the Northern Illinois Radio Information Service broadcast. He was an enthusiastic sports fan and an avid reader and student of history. He will be remembered for his devotion to close friends.

Richard is survived by several cousins.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded with burial of the ashes in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net .

