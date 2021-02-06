Richard J. “Dick” Barker

MONONA- Richard J. “Dick” Barker, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Feb. 22, 1944, in Rockford, Ill., the son of Harry and Margaret (McKinley) Barker.

Dick graduated from Verona High School in 1962. He joined the U.S. National Guard in 1965. Dick worked as a computer operator at the Peterson Building for over 10 years and for American Family Insurance for over 30 years. After retiring, Dick found that he enjoyed helping others so much that he decided to start up his own cleaning business. He was also a proud fire fighter and EMT with Monona for over 20 years. Throughout Dick’s life he was always lending a helping hand where needed, expecting nothing in return.

Dick enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Kylo, and watching him play sports, especially baseball. He was an avid Madison Mallards and Chicago Cubs fan and was a Badgers football and hockey season ticket holder for many years. Dick was a marathon runner for over 20 years and helped establish the Madison Marathon. He also enjoyed playing cards, especially poker.

Dick is survived by his two sons, Bradley Barker and Michael (Wendy) Barker; grandson, Kylo Barker; brother, Harry (Nancy) Barker; and sister, Mary (Ron) Gordon. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom Barker; and daughter, Kristin Barker.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Due to COVID-19 guidelines only 35 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

