Richard J. Bressett

Richard was in the U.S. Navy, serving two deployments during the Vietnam War. He graduated from the UW-Madison majoring in Child Psychology. Richard worked as an anesthesia technician at Meriter Hospital. He was a brother with the Cistercian Monks out of northern Wisconsin.

Richard married James Bates on June 10, 2014. They were happily together for 37 years. Richard enjoyed helping people in any way that he could.

Richard is survived by his husband, James; father, Kenneth; brother, Philip (Joni) Bressett; sister, Mary (Tony Fernander) Saunder; brother-in-law, Thomas (Mary Beth) Bates; and two nephews, Nathan Wimble, Cristopher Wimble. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha; brother, Mark Bessett.