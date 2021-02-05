Richard H. Lichtfeld

MONONA – Richard Harms Lichtfeld, age 85, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

He was born on Thanksgiving Day 1935 to Richard and Grace (Harms) Lichtfeld in Libertyville, Ill.

Dick graduated from LFHS (Libertyville High School), Greer Automotive College and General Motors Institute of Technology. He was also a master plumber, the family trade since 1895.

Dick married Mari Anne Breen in 1957. They moved from Libertyville to Madison, Wis., in 1959, where their three children, Chris, Melanie and Peter were born. At that time Dick managed the Ben Franklin Store in Madison. In 1961, Dick returned to the plumbing trade working for Hyland Hall for many years. In 1977, he started Lichtfeld Plumbing and never really retired from “his shop.”

Dick was the Cub Master for Pack 324. He was a coach for Pee Wee and Silver Lions football. In 1969, he was the idea and chairman of the Antique Transportation Meet. This event held in the ghost town of LaRue on the Mid-Continent Railroad gathered trains, planes, automobiles, horse-drawn vehicles and high wheel bikes. It was an event that has never been duplicated and Dick and his band of friends did it for 12 years. Stories are still being told about “LaRue.”

In 1985, Dick ran for a seat on the City of Monona City Council. In 1987, he ran as a write in for Mayor, serving three terms. Dick loved music and Dixieland traditional jazz was his favorite. The past five years he and M.A. have hosted a Dixieland jazz program on Monona’s WVMO.

He is survived by his wife, Mari Anne; his daughter, Melanie (Davis Clark); his son, Peter; his grandchildren, Grady Ganta, Megan (Kevin) Dunneisen, Kameo (Ryan) Renaud, Elynn Lichtfeld and Nolan Lichtfeld; his great-grandchildren, Ellie, Kacie and Skylee Dunneisen, and Ryland and River Renaud; his brothers, David (Joan) and Douglas (Deb); nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Chris, in 1983.

Dad was a kind man, an honorable man, talented, funny, smart, and always ready for an adventure. He was a collector of fine scrap iron and for those who knew him will miss him. Till we meet again.

A private service will be held. A Lichtfeld style celebration of life will be planned for the spring.

In lieu of flowers a memorial is being set up to honor Dick’s passion for the Civil War.

