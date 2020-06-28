Richard H. Cowan

NEW GLARUS, Wis. – Richard H. Cowan, age 71, of New Glarus, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

He was born on June 18, 1949, in Madison, Wis., the son of Donald Cowan and Kathryn (Thorstad) Cowan. Richard graduated from LaFollette High School and UW-Platteville. He married Ellen Schwartz on December 18, 1994 in Madison.

Richard served on the Madison Police Department for over 30 years, retiring as Assistant Chief. In his retirement he enjoyed photography.

Richard is survived by his brother, Donald L. (Suzanne) Cowan Jr. of Oregon, Wis.; and Ellen’s family, Marie (Steve) Wilke of Glendale, Wis., Stacie (Walter) Meyer of Madison, Wis., Theresa (Dean) Hodnett of Saint Paul, Minn., Patti (Ricky) Brinkmann of Winneconne, Wis., Claire (Barb Atkinson) Schwartz of Monticello, Wis., Mark (Ann) Schwartz of Watertown, Wis., Neal (Cindy) Schwartz and Alan P. Schwartz, both of Monroe, Wis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Jeanine Schwartz; father, Donald L. Cowan; and mother, Kathryn Cowan.

