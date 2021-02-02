Richard G. Ferge

COTTAGE GROVE/MONONA-Richard G. Ferge, age 79, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Stoughton Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 24, 1941, in Madison, the son of Carroll and Ruby (Gunderson) Ferge. Richard graduated from Monona Grove High School with the class of 1959. He married Roberta Rydberg on Jan. 30, 1960. She preceded him in death on Oct. 27, 2017.

Richard worked as an electrician for 37 years at Oscar Mayer, retiring in 2003. His hobbies and interests included hunting, skeet shooting, working with wood and the Green Bay Packers. Richard loved old cars and owned several 1956 Crown Victorias over the years. He worked on all his own cars most of his life. Richard loved his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle. He built and flew model airplanes and could fix just about anything.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Deborah of the Wausau area; sons, Dwight of Middleton and Douglas (Patricia) of Cottage Grove; grandchildren, Scotty, Adam, Ethan (Katie), Mitchell, Katherine (Lucas) and Abigail; and great-grandchildren, Levi, Hazel, Aliyah, Chasity, Emilia and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carol and Ruby; and wife, Roberta.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. A private funeral service will follow. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date.

