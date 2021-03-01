Richard E. Bongard

Richard E. Bongard, age 81, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Richard was born on September 24, 1939 in Madison, WI to Carl and Anna (Storteig) Bongard. He married Linda Midthun on May 14, 1977. Richard and Linda raised three wonderful boys. Richard enjoyed boating, loved his tools and he enjoyed working around the house. Richard enjoyed helping them out when they needed it. He had two beautiful grandchildren that will miss him in years to come.

Richard is survived by his wife, Linda (Midthun); their sons, Scott, Tom (Yvonne) and Tim; two grandchildren, McKenzie and Colton; a sister, Florence; and many other nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Carl (Peggy) Bongard, Patricia (Joe) Waite, Betty (Norman) Reible.

Burial services with full military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 Co Rd BB, Madison.

