Richard “Dick” F. Nussbaum

Richard F. “Dick” Nussbaum age 82, of Monroe, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Dick was born on October 12, 1937 in Monroe, the son of Frank A. and Emma (Hammerly) Nussbaum. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps. Dick was employed at Green County Pre-Pak for several years before being the fifth employee hired at the Monroe Farm and Fleet. He retired following fifty years of employment. He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, enjoyed gardening, and was an avid collector of Monroe, Swiss, and Cheesemaking memorabilia. Dick traveled extensively throughout Europe and cherished his family trip to Tennessee and visiting Alaska. He loved spending time with his family especially his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by two sisters, Ruth (Ken) Wittlief of Monroe, Alice (Larry) Kranig of Browntown; two nephews, Justin (Jenee) Kranig and their children, Ella and Griffin, Andrew (Jenna Kundert) Kranig; and a niece, Ann (Bryan) Doyle and their children, Lyla and Stella.

A public visitation for Dick will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, followed by a private family funeral service with Pastor Mary Gafner officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe.

Memorials are suggested in Dick’s name to the National Historic Cheesemaking Center Museum, Friends of Pleasant View, or the Monroe Christmas Stocking Fund.

