Richard D. “Rich” McCartney

Richard D. “Rich” McCartney, age 65, of Dodgeville, died on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Upland Hills Health following a battle with cancer.

Rich was born on January 19, 1957 to Douglas and Shirley (Peat) McCartney. He was a graduate of Iowa Grant High School. Rich married Linda Marshall of Dodgeville on September 17, 1983. Over the years, Rich worked at Yelinek Livestock, KleenMark, Clean Power, SOC and Deer Valley Lodge. Rich’s favorite pastimes included dancing to the Waltz Across Texas, watching NASCAR (especially Rusty Wallace) the Packers and Miami Dolphins. He truly enjoyed family trips to Laughlin and playing cards along with a cold Old Style or MGD.

He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Butch.

Rich is survived by his wife, Linda of Dodgeville; his parents, Douglas and Shirley McCartney of Platteville; two brothers, Dennes McCartney of Linden and Kevin McCartney of Platteville; two nephews, David and Jaxcyn McCartney; a special friend, Vincent Anderson of Dodgeville, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville with Pastor Jim Droste officiating. Friends may call on Friday beginning at 10:00 A.M. Inurnment will be in East Side Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

Rich’s family wish to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Gordon Grieshaber, Dr. Rachel Hartline and the staff at Upland Hills Health, SSM Health and Turville Bay for the compassionate care they provided.

