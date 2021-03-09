Richard D. Purintun

Richard D. Purintun age 78, of Monroe, died on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Richard was born on October 31, 1942, the son of David and Florence (Divan) Purintun. He attended rural schools in Green County and graduated from Oregon High School in 1960. He entered the U.S. Army on April 16, 1964 serving in Weisbaden, Germany before his honorable discharge on April 4, 1966. Richard was employed in his brother Duane’s machine shop in Colorado before moving back to Monroe and working for Greenco Industries. He has resided at Churchhill Woods Apartments since his retirement in 2014. Richard enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, music, and reading mystery novels. He also like taking long walks throughout Monroe.

He is survived by his two brothers, Ronald (Janet) and Garnett; his sister, Donna (Kenneth) Kundert, all of Monroe; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two older brothers, Duane and Milton.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Gap Cemetery, rural Albany, at a later date.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

