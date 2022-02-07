Richard D. Buss Sr.

Richard D. Buss Sr., AKA Dick or Red, 84, of Oconomowoc, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday February 5, 2022, in Fort Atkinson.

Dick was born on June 24, 1937, in Milwaukee, son of the late Herman and Elsie (Oman) Buss.

Dick was a proud recovered alcoholic since 1974 and a AA and Al-Anon sponsor.

Dick was a machinist, machine repairman, welder, fabricator, tree cutter and an avid collector. He had many hobbies including, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, riding ATV’s, watching NASCAR, watching his sons race at local tracks and burning and cutting wood.

Dick was also an animal lover, particularly Gidget, Buddy, Katie, Milly, Diesel and Spooky.

Dick is survived by his children, Joanne (Ken) Faken of Fort Atkinson, Richard Buss Jr. of Sullivan, Brian Buss of Watertown, Patricia Sitowski of Ixonia, Daniel Buss of Rome, Christine (Thomas) Smuda of Denver, NC and Scott (Jessie) Buss of Waukesha; 19 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and sister, Karen Rose. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean Buss and his siblings, Beverly Harding, Herman Buss, Kathy Miller and Ronald Buss.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. on Thursday until time of service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Helenville Fire Department, Richard Buss Memorial Fund, PO Box 87, Helenville, WI 53137.

Thank you to the neighbors on Maple Street who have been his friend for nearly 40 years and have been there for him in his time of need. You accepted the colorful character he was and benefitted from his warm heartedness. The family would also like to thank the loving and caring staff of Rainbow Hospice.

