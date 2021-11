Richard C. Kimmel

Richard Kimmel, 77, of Richland Center died Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Tomah VA.

He was born on January 25, 1944 the son of Donald and Esther (Cook) Kimmel.

Richard is survived by three daughters: Dannene, Debbie, and Traci.

Arrangements are pending with the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service.

