MADISON – Richard Buhler, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on March 15, 1932, in Madison, Wis., the son of Edward Buhler and Sybilla (Koch) Buhler. Richard graduated from Waunakee High School in 1950. He married his one true love, Joan Richardson, on Jan. 30, 1954. He worked most of his adult life as a truck driver.

Richard and Joan raised a tight knit family of seven kids together and enjoyed every minute of it. After retirement, they started going on bus trips with friends to visit casinos and other attractions. They continued their adventures until Joan’s passing in 2012. After that, Richard renewed an old interest in putting together jigsaw puzzles and always seemed to have one going. He loved spending time at Ho-Chunk Gaming in Madison playing the slots, and went there almost weekly with one of his kids. He had a great sense of humor and a quick wit. His family will always remember his wisdom and “dad-isms.” He loved spending time with his family and his family meant everything to him.

Richard is survived by four sons, Gary (Tammi) Buhler, Dennis Buhler, James Buhler, and Michael (Macy) Buhler; three daughters, Cindy (Ron) Stegner, Pamela (Rick) Singer, and Angela (Frank) Adamo; grandchildren, Adam, Matthew, Jennifer, Nicole, Jessica, Mitchell, and Malachi; and sister, Carol Miller.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Buhler; mother, Sybilla Buhler; two brothers, Edward Buhler Jr. and Donald Buhler; and sister, Dorothy.

“Thanks for everything, Dad. Say ‘Hi’ to Mom. Don’t worry about us, we still have each other.” Love always, Cindy, Pam, Gary, Jim, Dennis, Mike and Angie.

