Richard “Brandy” W. Brandenburg Sr.

Richard “Brandy” W. Brandenburg Sr., 78, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on January 15, 2021.

Brandy was born on January 4, 1943 in Janesville, son of the late Wilson and Ardeth (Shultis) Brandenburg. He married Marcia on October 8, 1976. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2002.

Brandy had a passion for the outdoors, whether he was turkey hunting in Tomah, deer hunting, fishing, or camping. He also loved spending time with his family and dogs.

Brandy drove truck for many years.

He is survived by his children, Richard (Alice) Brandenburg Jr., James (Peggy) Brandburg, David Brandenburg, Pamela (David) Guy and Janneen (Robert) Au; grandchildren, Dashley, Sierra, Olivia, Sawyer, Emerson, Lesleigh, Kate, Luke, Christian, Brianna, Samantha, Cheyanne and Robb; his chiweenie and best friend, Pretty Girl and brother, Robert Brandenburg. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Brandenburg; sister, Caroline Shere and the mother of Richard Jr., James, David and Pamela; Mary Jane Lueder.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Following the visitation, a gathering with food will be held at the American Legion Dugout in Fort Atkinson.

