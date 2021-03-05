Richard Blackmon

Site staff by Site staff

On Saturday, February 27, 2021, Richard Blackmon, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully holding the hand of his wife, Esther.

After 67 years of marriage, they remained eternally devoted-a true inspiration to his entire family. Rich was 87 years old. He had placed his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ which assured him a new life in heaven.

He was born to Willard and Ruby Blackmon in Kenosha County, Wisconsin. During his younger years while on summer breaks from school, he was hired by his Uncle John and others to do farm work. For the remainder of his life, he shared engaging stories of his adventures taking care of the animals, which later inspired his career choice, as well. He and Esther graduated together from Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha.

Rich was inspired to join the US Air Force during the Korean War. After his training to became an Air Operations Specialist, he married Esther. They moved to Kinross AFB in upper Michigan. His mission was to help protect the Soo Locks. When he completed his service obligations, they moved to Madison, Wisconsin to complete his education at the UW Madison. He graduated with a degree in Agricultural Education and moved to Sauk City where he taught at Sauk City High School from 1958-1962.

Although always a teacher at heart, he took a job with Oscar Mayer in the livestock evaluation department in Davenport, Iowa, where he and Esther moved with their four children. Subsequent promotions required relocations which included Madison and Beardstown, Illinois, where he was given the task of developing the livestock procurement program in a new facility followed by a return to the Madison plant. Rich and Esther then obtained their real estate licenses and took an opportunity to return to Sauk City where they had previously established strong friendships and many memories. They purchased a Century 21 franchise and became dealers for All American Homes, building many homes in the area. In addition, they partnered together to build their own lovely home near Lake Wisconsin.

Due to his love for God and his gift of teaching, Rich taught children and adult Sunday school in various churches where he and his family attended during his lifetime. He was very dedicated to the communities he lived in, volunteering in numerous service clubs. Rich enjoyed sports and spent many hours playing softball, golfing, hiking, and sailing. Rich loved flying. As a college graduation gift, his Uncle George taught him to fly. He eventually purchased his own airplane which he loaded up with his entire family and flew back and forth from Beardstown to Sauk Prairie for summer vacations on Lake Wisconsin. He spent many happy hours flying EAA Young Eagles and gave numerous people their first ride in a small airplane. He helped market the original Cirrus Design Corporation VK30 prototype and traveled all over the country doing so.

During retirement, he and Esther built their own vintage airplane to enjoy. Together, they took every opportunity to fly or drive to Door County, their favorite place to vacation. Besides his love for storytelling about his many life’s adventures, Rich enjoyed the vast array of wildlife surrounding his home. For the past few years, he befriended the neighbor cat, Riley, of which all agreed was a gift from God. His daily visits were one of Rich’s greatest blessings.

Rich felt blessed having such a large and loving family. He is survived by his wife, Esther, their 4 children, Lisa(Bill) Johnson, Paul(Sandy) Blackmon, Linda(Alan)Vick, Jean(Tim)Dallman plus 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, sister, Mary (Merle) LeMay, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill and sister-in-law, Marilyn, and their son, Scott Blackmon.

Special thanks to Dr. Steve Johnson and Dr. Wendy Ledesma and staff at the Acute Care Department at Sauk Prairie Hospital.

No services will be held at this time.

Memorials can be made to: VCX America Informational Christian Radio in Tomah, WI, Knowing Christ Radio Ministries in Peoria, IL, or Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.