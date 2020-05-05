Richard B. “Rick” Reese

STOUGHTON – Richard B. “Rick” Reese, age 65, of Cottage Grove passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Stoughton Hospital.

He was born on June 10, 1954, in Long Beach, Calif., the son of Joseph and Mary (Esch) Reese.

Rick Grew up in McFarland and lived most of his life in the Cottage grove area. Rick enjoyed horses and was an avid sports fan. He loved taking trips and had friends everywhere he went. Anytime you went with Rick, you were going on an adventure. He loved his outings to his favorite area bars where he spent time with great friends enjoying life, making bets and having a few drinks. He was always happy to help anyone who needed it. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his children and granddaughter who he loved spoiling with cupcakes and Cheeto puffs. His signature stroll and teasing nature will be missed by many.

Rick is survived by his daughter, Callie Jo Reese; son, Colin Reese; granddaughter, Luella Jo Reese; brothers, Mike Reese, Mark Reese, Tim Reese and Bob Gehrke; sisters, Jan Reese, Jean Kessenich, Kris Trapino, Karen Swenson and Tracy Reese; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kelly; and sister, Lisa.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

