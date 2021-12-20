Richard B. Bender

Richard B. Bender, age 91, of Ridgeway, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Lafayette County Manor following a brief illness.

Richard was born on May 29, 1930 in Madison to Delbert Sr. and Susan (Paulson) Bender. He graduated from Madison Central High School in 1948. In 1951 he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served with the 54th Engineering Corps for two years during the Korean War. On December 31, 1960, he was set up on a blind date with the love of his life, Dixie Buckingham. Two and a half months later they were married. In 1964, they moved to “Benderville” to take over the family farm. He later worked for ABS and Select Sires. After his retirement he went back to his passion of art. Over the next several years, he created many beautiful works. He often said the most enjoyable part of his life was when he and Dixie traveled around to local art fairs selling his work.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Delbert Bender Jr. and Don Bender and his sister, Linda Gerber.

Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dixie of Ridgeway; his sons, Mike (Susie) Bender of Rio; David (Jill); Tony (Kathy) and Mark (Michelle) Bender of Ridgeway; his favorite daughter, Tammy (Jeff) Zander of Barneveld; 18 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He leaves behind his sisters, Arlene Patzer and Sharon (Will) Wills and his sister-in-law, Joanne Bender.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville. A memorial gathering will be planned at the farm at a later date.

Richard’s family would like to thank the staff of the Madison Veteran’s Hospital, Lafayette Manor and Agrace hospice for their care of Richard during the last months of his life.

Our father loved God, his family, and his country. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and telling jokes to anyone who would listen. We are proud to call him our father and will dearly miss him.

