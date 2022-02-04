Richard Arnold ‘Dick’ Telvick

by Obituaries

Richard Arnold “Dick” Telvick, age 86, died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. He was born April 9, 1935, in Madison, Wis., the son of Oscar Sigvald and Astrid Josefine (Wedvick) Telvick. After attending Madison East High School, Dick enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952. He achieved the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1955.

Dick returned to Madison, where he met and married Janet Semrad in 1957. They were married for 18 years and raised six children. The couple purchased a 66-acre farm near Deerfield. They expanded the farmhouse dramatically with wood and field stone materials that were harvested directly from their farm. Dick worked with the DNR to construct a one and a half acre, spring-fed pond on the farm, which provided hours of family fun – swimming and ice skating in season.

Dick was an avid hunter and fisherman, bringing home venison, pheasant, bluegill, crappie and bass for his large family. Fishing and boating were family traditions. Dick’s parents emigrated from Norway and his father continued working as a commercial fisherman in Alaska and later in Wisconsin. Dick and his brother, Marvin, developed their love of fishing while working alongside their dad, during their teen years.

Dick and his siblings hosted the annual Vågsølaget family reunion for 26 years, ending in 2017. The Vågsølaget welcomed people (from all over the world) with ancestry from the island of Vågsøy, Norway, creating cherished memories for all.

Dick was an electrician in the Madison area for decades, working many positions including electrical superintendent, electrical contractor and lead electrician for the City of Madison traffic engineering department, where Dick’s quality improvements were documented in national publications. After leaving traffic engineering, Dick started a new electrical contracting business, Remington Electric Company; he was very proud to pass ownership of this successful business to his son, David, in 1998.

Dick retired in 1999, and he and his wife, Jan Crawford, moved from Madison to a home on Lake Wisconsin, near the Merrimac ferry, just north of Lodi. Of course, remodeling and an expansive addition to the home commenced! Dick had an incredible talent for fixing and building things, from homes to the numerous boats in his life.

Dick and Jan were married for 22 years. Jan says Dick was the kindest man she has ever known; he was a remarkable stepdad and positive influence on her children, Bree and especially (little) Dave. Dick was a quiet, thoughtful man with a keen sense of humor. He was dearly loved by so many people.

Dick is survived by his children, Shari Telvick, Cindy (Phil) Statz, Christina (Gary) Nordick, David (Lorna) Telvick, Marlena (Joseph Santel) Telvick, and Patricia (Roland/Skip) Kraiss; sister, Sonija Straavaldsen; sister-in-law, Betty (Marvin) Telvick; former wife and mother of his children, Janet Semrad-Lehmann; four grandchildren, Michelle, Krystina, Ben, and Alaithaia; two great-grandchildren, Marissa and Kai; nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and grandnephews. He is also survived by his former wife/significant friend, Jan Crawford, and her children, Bree and David. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin; and infant child, Kari.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.