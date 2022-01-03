Richard Allen Schultz

by Obituaries

Richard (Dick) Allen Schultz was welcomed into eternal life on December 28, 2021.

Dick was born September 7, 1936, to Gottfried and Elza (Roge) Schultz, and grew up in the “ever loving Southside” of Milwaukee alongside his brothers John (Joan) and Fred (Shirley) Schultz. He married Barbara Jeanne Block on October 26, 1963, moved to Fort Atkinson, WI, and eventually to a farm in the Jefferson County area. He and Barb had two children, Keith Schultz (Becky) and Robin Farrell (Dan), and four grandchildren, April and Hannah Schultz, and Justin and Sean Clintsman.

Dick was a graduate of South Division High School in Milwaukee. He loved music and played bass horn in the school band as well as the All-City Band & Orchestra. He was especially proud of his membership in the South Milwaukee Municipal Band. During military service, he performed with the U.S. Army Band from April 1957 to April 1963. He went on to play in the Waterloo-Lake Mills and Fort Atkinson City Bands and to march with the Racine Kilties. In addition, Dick was a choir member and regular soloist for a number of years at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Atkinson, where he was a longtime active member.

Dick served as a leader in Cub Scouts and 4-H, sat on the Jefferson County 4-H Leaders Council and served as president of the Fort Atkinson City Band. An active volunteer, he often gave time to his church, Old World Wisconsin, Fort Fest, Fort Atkinson Community Theatre, Wisconsin Sheep Breeders Co-op and Countryside Home-Aldens.

Dick was employed at Railway Express, and later the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater from 1975 until his retirement in 2003. However, he is perhaps best known for serving as one of “Santa’s helpers,” portraying Father Christmas/Santa Claus throughout the local community and at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake, WI.

Dick was predeceased by his parents, his brothers and their spouses and his niece Joni Planey.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of service. During this celebration of his life, he would encourage everyone “to smile, laugh and have a little fun.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538; or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7017, Merrifield, VA 22116-9704.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

