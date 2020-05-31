Rhonda Kay Kelley

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. – Some Angels are too precious to stay. It is with infinite sadness that we announce the death of Rhonda Kay Kelley, who passed away at her home on May 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Rhonda was born March 18, 1952, to Jesse and Barbara (Weisbenner) Bonjour along with her brother, Neal, and sisters, Betty, Sue and Diana.

She married the love of her life, Tim Kelley, on Nov. 24, 1972, and they enjoyed over 47 years of marriage. Family was always the center of Rhonda’s world, she and Tim had four children, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Rhonda also loved Elvis, collecting porcelain dolls, Hallmark Christmas movies and the time spent with family on Lake Wisconsin. She enjoyed family functions and holidays but she really shined at Christmas time. Rhonda carried on the traditions of family Christmas that she learned from her mother and all were welcome.

Rhonda is survived by her husband Tim; daughter, Tammy (Duwayne) Wills; sons, Shane (Amy) and Johnny (Amanda); daughter, Shannon; brother, Neal (Sandra) Bonjour; sisters, Betty Meicher (Geoff), Sue (Richard) Leach and Diana Ellis. She is further survived by her granddaughters, Destiny, Jordan, Jasmine, Paige and Emily; and grandsons, Paul, Daniel, Juanito, Brett, James, Keegan and Bronson; as well as her 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Bonjour; her mother, Barbara (Weisbenner) Bonjour; her brother-in-law, Donald Ellis; and dear friends, Judith and Michelle Getter.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.