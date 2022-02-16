Rhodes-Conway once again blasts Supreme Court decision on ballot boxes

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and community leaders on Tuesday railed against the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision not to allow ballot drop boxes during the upcoming election in April.

During a news conference at a city fire station, the mayor said allowing ballot drop boxes fur Tuesday’s primary election but not in April was illogical and not based on any evidence.

“Drop boxes are a safe and convenient way to make sure your ballot is counted,” she said. They are used across Wisconsin and the nation without incident; now the Wisconsin Legislatures and the courts are considering locking them up or pulling them out of the ground. This is partisan politics run amok.”

She also called on lawmakers to pass voting rights legislation.

Other activists said that more access to voting locations is better, whether in the form of ballot boxes or staffed polling places.

Tuesday is a primary election day for many municipalities in Wisconsin, but no races are on the ballot in the city of Madison.

