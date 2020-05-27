Rhinelander’s Hodag Country Festival still happening this summer despite COVID-19 concerns

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Courtesy of Sheba_Also/Flickr

RHINELANDER, Wis. — A country music festival in northern Wisconsin will still take place this summer despite continued concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WSAW-TV, the Oneida County Public Safety Committee voted 4-1 in favor of authorizing a permit for the Hodag Country Festival in Rhinelander.

The committee’s chairman said the group listened to public health officials and have “agreed to move the permit forward.”

Although the permit has been granted, WSAW said 25 measures will go into effect at the festival. Some of these measures include providing workers with masks, limiting the amount of weekend wristbands and offering refunds to those who previously bought tickets and are uncomfortable with going this year.

“I think everyone understands the concerns on the health front, I think everyone understands the concerns on an economic standpoint, as well as constitutional rights,” said Billy Fried, Public Safety Committee member. “And it was a good healthy discussion.”

The Hodag Country Festival is scheduled for July 9 through July 12.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments