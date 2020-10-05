Reza Sarkarati

MADISON – Reza Sarkarati, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton.

He was born on March 11, 1945, in Tabriz, East Azerbaijan, the son of Esmaeil and Azizeh Sarkarati.

Reza graduated from UW-Madison. He married Laya Esmaili-Rashid in Tabriz, Iran on March 28, 1986. He worked as an electronic technician for Thermo Fisher, retiring in September 2009. Reza enjoyed many sports, with some of his favorites including soccer, basketball, tennis, and volleyball. He was an avid Badgers and Packers fan. Reza served as a referee for several sports teams throughout the years, including head referee for UW International Games and Middleton High School’s Varsity Soccer team. Reza loved nature and being outdoors. He was known for his green thumb and took great pride in his gardening, especially roses. Reza had a fondness for horses and horseback riding.

Reza is survived by his wife, Laya Esmaili-Rashid; three daughters, Nassim (Nathaniel) Sarkarati, Yassmine (Alec) Sarkarati and Monir (Brett) Sarkarati-Helms; grandson, Brody Helms; cousin, Abdolreza Sarkaratpour; and brother, Abrahim Sarkarati.

He was preceded in death his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

