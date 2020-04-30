Reward offered in animal poisonings in northern Wisconsin

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

CRANDON, Wis. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of someone who is poisoning pets and wildlife in northern Wisconsin.

The agency says it’s offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest or charges against a responsible party.

Four dogs have died in the last month in Forest County. Testing on two of the pets, a 4-year-old yellow Labrador retriever that died April 24 and a 3-year-old German shepherd that died April 1, confirmed that they died from poisoning.

Two more dogs died last weekend. Tests are pending.

