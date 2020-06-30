Reward for information in Madison hate crime investigation raised to $10K

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Althea Bernstein; photos courtesy family and Madison365

MADISON, Wis. — There is now a $10,000 reward for anyone who can provide police with information about a recent hate crime investigation.

On Wednesday, an 18-year-old Black woman said she was attacked by a group of men who sprayed lighter fluid at her and lit her on fire.

The Center for Combating Antisemitism, a division of the nonprofit StandWithUs, in partnership with the Mizel Family Foundation, is offering a $5,000 reward in addition to Madison Area Crime Stoppers’ reward of $5,000.

Officials are looking for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the men is eligible for the reward.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-26-6014 or on the web at p3tips.com.

