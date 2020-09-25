Revel switches from DIY craft bar to interactive micro-event experience

Starting early October, you can rent out Limited Edition for a new experience.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Photo by Marla Bergh Limited Edition launches in October.

Revel, a downtown craft bar, is pivoting its offerings in light of COVID-19.

With mandated business closures and capacity limitations throughout the coronavirus pandemic, a space like Revel with in-person experiences has had to shift its offerings. One way they’ve done that is through #RevelDIY Mini Craft Kits, where you get all of the supplies to make a craft at home.

To adapt to the changes, Owner and “Chief Confetti Officer,” Sarah Van Dyke is completely transforming the space to offer Limited Edition, a release says.

“As a business whose focus is bringing people together in a brick-and-mortar space, we’ve had to make significant changes to our offerings and operations over the past six months,” Van Dyke says. “While this has been extremely challenging, we have embraced the opportunity to think creatively about the future of Revel, and are eager to provide fresh experiences to our guests in a way that stays true to our brand while also being relevant and safe for the new world we are all living in.”

Limited Edition is a rentable micro-event space and activity lounge experience. There will be a relaxed vibe where up to 10 total guests could hang out for 2.5 hours.

During that time period, there will be an event bartender, a complimentary welcome cocktail or mocktail per guest and Instagram photo ops with an Instax camera and film available for use.

To add to your experience, Revel is offering add-ons like the mini craft kits, grazing boards and other activities like chocolate tasting.

Van Dyke partnered with A La Crate Rentals for all of the furniture and decor in the space. She also is working with Good Day Shop to offer a shoppable retail area.

To keep people safe, Revel installed a new HVAC purification system to get rid of pathogens and airborne virus particles in the air. They will also have scheduled start and end times so staff members have time to fully clean and sanitize the spaces.

“The Revel team and I thrive on hospitality and providing unique, memorable experiences for our guests,” Van Dyke says. “We are eager to welcome small groups of friends and co-workers into Limited Edition to safely enjoy conversation, celebration, and fun in this new iteration of our space.”

Limited Edition will be offered through the end of the year. The craft bar is officially closed with Limited Edition opening in early October. They will continue to offer mini craft-kits for those who want to craft in the safety of their own homes.

Limited Edition will be available for rental on weekdays after 4 p.m. and any time on weekends.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.