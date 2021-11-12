Revel closing downtown location, transitioning to virtual, event-based model

by closing the location, Revel plans to focus on collaborations, partnerships, pop-ups and private events.

by Maija Inveiss

Photo courtesy of Revel

Revel, a business focused on hosting DIY craft workshops, events, pop-ups and other crafting opportunities, announced that it will leave its downtown location at the end of the year, according to a newsletter.

Owner Sarah Van Dyke opened Revel in 2016. Van Dyke says by closing the location, they will be able to focus on collaborations, partnerships, pop-ups and private events.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that the pandemic changed everything for us,” Van Dyke wrote. “It changed our entire business model in an immediate and sustained way.”

On top of in-person workshops, Revel started selling kits in 2018. Before closing the space, Revel plans to expand weekend craft bar hours, launch holiday craft kits and host festive events and parties.

“We are eager to see what 2022 will hold, and welcome your ideas and suggestions as we turn the page on this new chapter,” Van Dyke wrote.

