Rev. C. Phillip Burt
MONONA – Rev. C. Phillip Burt, a retired Methodist minister age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Heritage Senior Living in Monona.
Due to the current health concerns, a Celebration of Rev. C. Phillip Burt’s Life will be planned for a future date. A complete obituary will also appear later.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.
