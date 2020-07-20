Rev. C. Phillip Burt

Site staff by Site staff

MONONA – Rev. C. Phillip Burt, a retired Methodist minister age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Heritage Senior Living in Monona.

Due to the current health concerns, a Celebration of Rev. C. Phillip Burt’s Life will be planned for a future date. A complete obituary will also appear later.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477

www.866allfaiths.com