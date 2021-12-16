Rettke named first-team All-American for the fifth time

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — No one in college volleyball has ever been a five-time first-team All-American. No one, except Dana Rettke.

The Badger middle blocker added to her record-setting career on Wednesday when she became the first in AVCA history.

Being a First Team All-American one time is hard enough. This is Rettke’s 5th. #Greatness https://t.co/ECfGOXZSZ1 — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) December 15, 2021



Sydney Hilley joined Rettke on the first-team for the third-straight season, while Lauren Barnes was named a second-team All-American.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.