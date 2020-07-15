Retired physician to pay $70K to resolve prescription, record keeping violations

MADISON, Wis. — A retired physician has agreed to pay $70,000 to resolve civil allegations that he violated the Controlled Substances Act by prescribing substances, including opioids, outside of typical professional practices.

Clifford T. Bowe, the former owner and operator of Cadott Medical Center, allegedly treated patients who were suffering from opioid use disorder and other addictions, according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice news release. Dr. Bowe also allegedly violated CSA regulations by prescribing Schedule II substances to a family member without meeting the regulatory requirements, according to the release.

Dr. Bowe reportedly received authorization to prescribe the drug Suboxone to 100 opioid-dependent patients, but he allegedly mishandled the prescription process and told patients how they could fill their prescriptions to avoid rejection from pharmacies or insurance payers. Dr. Bowe also allegedly used opioids to treat opioid use disorder, which is prohibited by CSA regulations.

“Physicians who prescribe controlled substances, including opioids, outside the usual course of professional practice, abuse their prescription-writing privileges and contribute to the opioid crisis,” United States Attorney Scott C. Blader said.

Public records show that the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board punished Dr. Bowe in 2012 for prescribing Schedule II drugs in an unprofessional way.

In 2017 the Drug Enforcement Administration obtained a warrant to inspect Dr. Bowe and his medical center. According to the release, Dr. Bowe surrendered his DEA Registration Number after the DEA alleged that Dr. Bowe failed, on multiple occasions, to comply with controlled substance requirements. By surrendering his DEA Registration Number, Dr. Bowe gave up his ability to prescribe controlled substances.

According to the DOJ’s release, Dr. Bowe neither admitted to nor denied his alleged unprofessional conduct when working to resolve the allegations against him. Officials said Dr. Bowe agreed to surrender his Wisconsin license to practice medicine due to his age and his limited ability to treat patients due to his surrendering of his DEA Registration Number.

