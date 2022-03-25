Retired Madison Police K-9 Falko dies
MADISON, Wis. — A retired Madison Police Department K-9 has died, the department announced Thursday.
In a Facebook post, police announced K-9 Falko died on Wednesday. A cause of death was not provided.
“Falko served the Madison community for eight years through many amazing tracks and apprehensions,” the department wrote. “Our sympathies go out to Officer Sarah Boespflug and his K-9 brother, Roko.”
Further details were not immediately available.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.