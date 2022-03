Retired Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dies

by Stephen Cohn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 died Sunday, the department said.

K-9 Maverick was 11 years old.

He retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2017.

“For the ones that had met Maverick you know that he was the most gentle and loving dog ever,” a Facebook post said.

