Results expected in bitter Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly a week after voters cast their ballots in Wisconsin’s contentious Supreme Court race, it’s time to find out who they chose.

Clerks will be allowed to start counting ballots from the April 7 election at 4 p.m. Monday due to a quirk in the legal battle over whether the election should have been postponed.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky, a liberal, and conservative Justice Daniel Kelly are vying for a 10-year spot on the Supreme Court. Wisconsin’s high court has turned sharply partisan in recent years.

A Karofsky victory would narrow the court’s conservative majority to 4-3.

