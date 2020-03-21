Restaurants in Southern Wisconsin attempt to adjust to ‘new normal’, stay afloat amidst changes

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Restaurants in Southern Wisconsin are still trying to provide service to their customers, despite the fact the customers can’t come inside.

In Janesville, Mac’s Pizza Shack is operating on a pick-up basis only, but says, they’re still seeing community support.

“After we got over maybe being a little mad at first and sad, we we’re like, we’ve got to do something abuot this, we’ve got to get people in the door,” said owner Erika Bickele.

Bickele says staff are still adjusting to the changes.

“We can only have ten people in here at a time, the phone is ringing off the hook, and we’re just doing the best we can to try and keep up,” she said.

Bickele says Mac’s will continue to operate this way as long as they possibly can. The pizza and chicken format lends itself to this type of business, she says.

In downtown Janesville, other restaurants aren’t as equipped to handle no in-person customers.

“It just isn’t an option for us, it’s not financially sufficient,” said Richard Neeno, owner of Lark.

Neeno says he, his wife, and their staff made the decision to close at the end of the week.

“It’s a matter of, how much carryout can we sell, how much of our perishable goods can go through, how long until we close?”

Neeno says Lark will be closed until restrictions from the CDC are lifted, although he’s not sure how long that might take.

“We’ve been open for a little more than two and a half years, we work very hard to make lark a success, people have received us so well, and now it’s gone in the span of a week,” he said. “It’s very difficult.”

