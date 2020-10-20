Madison restaurant to transform into the Krusty Krab for Halloween

Get Krabby Patties and more at Bierock.

Courtesy of Bierock Bierock is becoming The Krusty Krab for Halloween serving up spins on SpongeBob SquarePants themed foods like Krabby Patties.

For the third year in a row, Bierock is completely transforming itself into a pop culture restaurant. This year, in homage to SpongeBob SquarePants, Bierock will turn into the Krusty Krab for one night only, a release says.

The first year Bierock was Moe’s Tavern from “The Simpsons” and the second year it was The Cantina from “Star Wars.”

While in years past, Bierock has focused on the transformation of the space and the food, this year it will be primarily focused on the food because of the pandemic.

While the full menu won’t be available until Halloween expect to see things like Krabby Pattys, Sea Dogs, Kelp Slaw and Barnacle Crisps inspired by the hit TV show. As a one-day-only event, you’ll find exclusive menu items that aren’t traditionally offered.

To continue the theme, local artists painted murals in the windows of Bierock that fit the Krusty Krab theming. There will also be Dogfish Head’s SeaQuench Ale for sale.

All of the orders will be delivered to vehicles curbside by staff members dressed as SpongeBob characters. If you do want to eat at Bierock, the patio with a canopy will be open.

The menu will be released on Halloween on Bierock’s website. Items can be ordered here.



