Restaurant sales suffer on weekend filled with special occasions

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– Despite an unlit open sign, Tutto Pasta on State Street is still open to those looking for Italian cuisine, but they’re not seeing nearly the same number of customers as they normally would on a weekend filled with special occasions.

“On a really good day, we do about 10 percent of sales we would normally do,” General Manager Nicholas Meyers said.

Meyers said that decline especially hurts this weekend, falling on graduation at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Mother’s Day, which bring in large parties.

“Just from my past experience, (graduation) has always been the busiest weekend of the year for us in terms of sales and all of the families coming in,” Meyers said. “So, it really does hurt a lot.”

More than the sales, Meyers said they miss interacting and seeing their customers.

“Any type of interaction would be nice. I think that’s a good reason why people do work in the service industry anyways,” Meyers said. “We have so many extroverts and social servers that like to talk to their tables.”



While Meyers is unsure what the future of dining at Tutto Pasta will look like, he said they’re putting the safety of staff and customers first.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments