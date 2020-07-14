Restaurant on the Square closing after five years

Graft will be open for carryout this week

Fried chevre from Graft

After nearly five years in business, Graft is closing its doors.

According to a Facebook post, the owners will be taking time to create a new space.

“While our hearts are broken to see Graft’s journey come to an end, we are looking forward to writing the next chapter of our story,” the post says.

Graft did not list an exact closing date, but will be open for carryout Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week or until the food runs out.

“All of you have made this a magical place, and the friendships built will forever be in our hearts. There are not enough words to thank everyone for making Graft your second home,” the post says. “We give the greatest thanks to our staff that has become our family; they have given their heart and soul to the restaurant, and we love them all. It has been an honor to be a part of your family, and we cannot wait to celebrate and share a table with you again soon.”

