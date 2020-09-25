Residents woken up by burglars in their home on Madison’s east side

Residents on Madison's east side woke up to find burglars in their home late Thursday night.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON, Wis. — Residents on Madison’s east side woke up to find burglars in their home late Thursday night.

Madison police said they responded to the 4300 block of Crawford Drive at 10:55 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Residents told police they woke up to find the strangers in their house. When one of the residents yelled and then heard the burglars run out of the house and speed off in a car.

One of the residents said the burglars took his car and some other personal items. The car is still missing and no one has been identified as a suspect.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.